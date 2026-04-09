Fifty Years on the Hill

Seabury Hall’s craft fair brings artisans and families to Olinda, raising funds for student financial aid

by Todd A. Vines

photograph by Seabury Hall/Nicole Brooke Photography (both)

Vendors line campus as visitors buy goods and select fresh lei poʻo at the Seabury Hall Craft Fair, which supports student financial aid.

Blossoming jacarandas signal spring in Upcountry. For half a century, that purple haze has also signaled the approach of the Seabury Hall Craft Fair, which returns this year for its 50th edition.

More than 100 vendors line crafters’ row with handmade jewelry, island woodwork, original art and clothing. Savvy fair-goers make a beeline for the lei stand to select fresh lei po‘o, and in recent years a student marketplace has given young makers a place alongside established island artisans – a first showcase for the next generation on Maui.

Beyond the lively crafters’ row, live music carries across campus as food vendors serve plate lunches, snacks and sweets. Adults bid on silent auction items and hunt for one-of-a-kind Mother’s Day gifts, while keiki ride ponies and hurl themselves down the school’s notoriously giant slip and slide. Young Spartans greet visitors and help run the event from one end of campus to the other at Maunalei, the name given to the school’s 63-acre Olinda campus beneath Haleakalā.

For visitors, the craft fair is a day to browse artisan booths, shop for gifts and spend the afternoon on the campus. Founded in 1964 as a small all-girls school with two dozen students, Seabury Hall is now a private college-preparatory school serving grades 5-12. The craft fair remains the school’s primary fundraiser for student financial aid. About one-third of the school’s roughly 500 students receive aid, helping families from across Maui attend Seabury Hall.

The 50th Seabury Hall Craft Fair is Saturday, May 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Seabury Hall, 480 Olinda Rd. in Makawao. Admission is $10 for adults, and children under 12 are free. Parking is free at the adjacent Oskie Rice Event Center, with on-campus VIP parking available for $20. All proceeds benefit Seabury Hall’s student financial-aid program.