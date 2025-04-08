How to Plan Your Road to Hana Trip: Best Road to Hana Stops

The road to Hana is Maui’s most popular road trip. Stretching from Kahului to Kipahulu, the narrow highway winds through one of the wettest rainforests on earth, boasting views of waterfalls, lush sea cliffs and dazzling black sand beaches.

The road to Hana connects Maui’s biggest town with its most rural. Dominated by one-lane bridges and hairpin curves, the 64 mile drive can take between three to six hours to complete—one way. It requires careful planning to make the most of the experience.

Below you’ll find a locals guide to planning your road to Hana trip. Everything is covered, from tips on local etiquette to the best road to Hana stops and activities.

How to Plan You Road to Hana Trip

There are three ways to experience the road to Hana. You can drive it yourself in one day, take a tour, or break the trip up by staying the night in Hana town.

Take a Tour

Taking a tour is a great way to experience the road to Hana, especially if it’s your first time. You’ll get unique insight about the area from your tour guide and you’ll be able to fully appreciate all the views. Plus, you’ll also be supporting the local economy.

Driving Yourself

Most people opt to drive the road themselves in one day. This method requires the most planning.

First you should decide if you want to drive the entire road (to Hana or Kipahulu) or turn around halfway, then plan your stops accordingly.

If you drive the entire road, pick 3-4 “must-visit” stops and 2-3 backup stops. Backup stops come in handy if there’s no parking at a “must-visit,” the site is closed or you have extra time. Don’t try to see everything in one day—there’s just not enough time.

Prepare to start the drive early in the morning. Mornings have the least visitor traffic. Plus, you’ll want to be wrapping up your day between 3-4 pm in order to make it back before dark—and you have a lot to accomplish before then.

Stay Overnight

Staying overnight in Hana is often overlooked, but it’s highly recommended if you have a big road to Hana to-do list. Breaking the trip up into two or even three days allows you to cover far more ground and see everything on your wishlist.

Hana has a range of accommodation options, including local B&Bs, condos and even a luxury resort, the Hana-Maui Resort. There are also two campsites in the Hana area at Waianapanapa State Park and at Haleakala National Park in Kipahulu. Whether you’re tent camping or staying at the resort, it’s highly recommended to make reservations as far in advance as possible because inventory is low.

Local Customs and Safety Tips

The communities along the Hana Highway are among Maui’s smallest and most rural. The East Maui community relies on the road to get to school, work, grocery stores and appointments. There’s no hospital in Hana either, so residents seeking emergency medical care must drive the winding 64 miles to Wailuku.

Bring respect, patience and mindfulness on your road to Hana adventure. Remember that generations of families have lived in this area long before it became a popular tourist attraction.

Local Customs on the Road to Hana

Pull over for faster moving vehicles. This is the single most important thing to remember while driving the road to Hana—for reasons mentioned above. Residents are adept at navigating the road, and can often do it faster than a sightseeing visitor. There are frequent pull outs where you can safely move over for the vehicle(s) behind you. Similarly, don’t let a line of cars pile up behind you.

Adhere to all signage, including no parking and no trespassing signs. A few years ago, there was a major problem with trespassing and illegal parking on the road to Hana. Certain guidebooks encouraged sites located on private land. Heaps of visitors parked illegally blocked portions of the road, causing major traffic jams and headaches. Fortunately, community groups have done a great job lobbying the county for signage and educating visitors. The problem is not as extreme as it once was, but it’s still a big enough problem to worth being noted here.





When you park, make sure your vehicle is completely over the white line and not blocking driveways or gates.





Look for visitor welcome signage at your selected stops. Welcome signage signals that you’re not on private land or somewhere you’re not supposed to be. If there’s no welcome signage, it’s best to continue to the next stop. All of the stops noted below are public sites with welcome signage.





Don’t stop your vehicle on bridges. Stopping in the road on a one lane bridge is hazardous for other drivers on the road.

Safety Tips

Always, always, always check the weather beforehand. East Maui is one of the rainiest places in the world. Flash flooding is a real hazard, as are landslides, falling rocks and downed trees. Driving the road during periods of heavy rain and high wind should be avoided.





Don’t leave valuables in your car. Petty crime is more common in rural areas. Smash-and-grabs are fairly common in East Maui, but only if you have something worth taking. A good rule of thumb is to leave your car completely empty and leave your trunk closed when you get to your destination. Some cunning thieves keep watch to see if visitors put valuables in their trunk.

Best Road to Hana Stops

Now for the fun part. All of these stops are open to the public and completely legal to visit. Some sites require entry fees and/or reservations. We’ve also included how much time on average people spend there.

Twin Falls

Twin Falls is the unofficial first stop on the road to Hana. This privately-owned farm is home to three accessible waterfalls. The last waterfall is the largest and most impressive, located at the end of an easy one mile “hike” up a gravel road. If you’re pressed for time, stop by one of the lower falls, located mere minutes from the parking lot. Parking is $15 per vehicle.

Time needed: 45 minutes to three hours.

Waikamoi Nature Trail

Trek uphill through dense jungle, amid vibrant botanicals and eucalyptus trees. This one-mile trail is a great place to stretch the legs and enjoy peek-a-boo views of the ocean and bamboo forests. Parking can be sparse, so get there early.

Time needed: 30 minutes to 90 minutes.

Wander lush walking trails and admire Blockbuster-worthy views at this 26-acre arboretum. The garden features dozens of varieties of native and introduced plants and trees. But the real stars are the views of Puohokamoa Falls and Keopuka Rock, featured in the opening scene of Jurassic Park. Entry is $20 per person.

Time needed: one to three hours.

Kaumahina State Wayside

There’s little more to this stop than restrooms and a picnic area. However, you can take in excellent views of Keanae Peninsula when the weather is clear.

Time needed: 10 to 30 minutes.

Keanae Arboretum

Explore beautiful stands of native and introduced trees set along a small stream. Keanae Arboretum’s most noteworthy attraction is a grove of rainbow eucalyptus trees. This is a free site with a small amount of parking.

Time needed: 45 to 90 minutes.

Keanae Peninsula

Keanae Peninsula is home to a small, mostly Hawaiian community. The landscape here is dominated by taro patches. Pick up a loaf of Aunty Sandy’s famous banana bread and ogle at striking coastal views to the east and west. Swimming is not recommended in this area as the currents are extremely strong. Just beyond Keanae you’ll find a number of snack stands, including the famous Halfway to Hana stand.

Time needed: 30 minutes to an hour.

Wailua Valley State Wayside

Stop at this blink-and-you’ll-miss-it park for sweeping views of Wailua Valley and Ko’olau Gap, which spills down from Haleakala Crater. Look closely for a pair of waterfalls tumbling down the eastern wall of the gap. Parking is sparse, with only room for about 3-4 cars.

Time needed: 15 to 30 minutes.

Pua‘a Ka‘a State Wayside

While there are numerous waterfalls on the road to Hana, swimming is only permitted at a few. Pua‘a Ka‘a is one of those places. The two waterfall-fed ponds are the main attraction here, but the park’s amenities are also appreciated: restrooms, picnic tables and a fair bit of parking.

Time needed: 15 to 90 minutes.

Waianapanapa State Park

Waianapanapa is the most famed stop on the road to Hana—largely due to its glistening black sand beach. But beyond the beach, Waianapanapa features a stunning volcanic coastline, riots of native hala trees, petroglyphs and miles of hiking trails. Reservations are required for out-of-state visitors and are offered in three hour blocks, so plan accordingly!

Time needed: one to three hours.

Hana Town

The road to Hana is about the journey, not the destination. That said, Hana Town is a worthy destination. A drive through this rural town reveals quaint old churches, a century-old general store and a large statue of Hana-born Queen Kaahumanu set near the ocean at Hana Bay. Hana Town also boasts two food truck lots, a restaurant and a resort.

Time needed: one to three hours.

Koki Beach

Koki is known for its iron-rich red sand. But more importantly, it’s known for world famous huli-huli chicken—featured on Gordon Ramsay’s “Uncharted.” Swimming is not recommended at this beach. Instead, grab a plate lunch and watch as seabirds flock over ‘Alau Islet. Come early, plates sell out as early as 2 pm.

Time needed: 30 minutes to an hour.

Haleakala National Park – Kipahulu District

Haleakala National Park extends from summit to sea. The coastal section of Haleakala National Park in Kipahulu is home to well-loved attractions such as the Pools of Oheo—a series of cascading waterfalls—and the Pipiwai Trail, a four-mile round-trip trail that leads to a 400-foot waterfall. Entry to the park is $30 per vehicle. You can use your receipt to enter the park’s summit district for free within three days.

Time needed: one to five hours