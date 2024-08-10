Remembering Lāhainā: One Year Later

One year ago, life on Maui changed abruptly.

Many of us will never forget August 8, 2023, and the days that followed. But today, we reflect, remember, and honor the Lāhainā we knew and loved, as well as the people who made Lāhainā Lāhainā.

Those affected by the Maui wildfires can find mental health resources at Maui Nui Strong.

As our island community continues to heal from the devastating Lāhainā fire, we find ourselves pausing to honor and remember those we have lost. Each name listed here represents a cherished friend, family member, or neighbor. Their absence leaves a profound void in our community. This post is dedicated to their memory and a testament to the enduring spirit of Lāhainā.

Douglas Gloege, 59

Juan Deleon, 45

Danilo Sagudang, 55

Conchita Sagudang, 75

Rodolfo Rocutan, 76

Jonathan Somaoang, 76

Angelita Vasquez, 88

Melva Benjamin, 71

Virginia Dofa, 90

Alfredo Galinato, 79

Robert Dyckman, 74

Lawrenzo “Buddy” Jantoc II, 79

Donna Gomes, 71

Kirk Carter, 44

Clyde Wakida, 74

Todd Yamafuji, 68

Antonia Molina, 64

Freeman Tam Lung, 80

Theresa Cook, 72

Joseph Schilling, 67

Narciso Baylosis Jr., 67

Vanessa Baylosis, 67

Tau Ponali, 66

Valerie Kauffman, 78

Salvador Coloma, 77

Carlo Tobias, 54

Albert Kitaguchi, 62

Lynn Manibog, 74

Todd Nakamura, 61

Bernard Portabes, 75

Tony Takafua, 7

Salote Tone, 39

Faaoso Tone, 70

Maluifonua Tone, 73

Bette Jo Dyckman, 73

Rebecca Rans, 57

Roxanne Ibara-Hinau, 68

Rogelio Mabalot, 68

George Hall III, 67

Pablo Pagdilao III, 75

Coleen Jones, 59

David Nuesca Jr, 59

Po‘omaikai Losano, 28

Carolyn Ono, 73

Eugene Recolizado, 50

Mark Kaminsky, 59

Joseph Lara, 86

Gwendolyn Puou, 83

Edward Sato, 76

Leroy Wagner, 69

Tim Nakamoto, 69

Nicholas Turbin III, 71

Anthony “Tony” Simpson,43

Glenda Yabes, 48

John “Thumper” McCarthy, 74

Louise Abihai, 97

Floyd St. Clair, 75

Leticia Constantino, 56

Bibiana “Bhing” Lutrania, 58

Glenn Yoshino, 75

Rafael Imperial, 63

Buddy Carter, 85

Kenyero Fuentes, 14

Maurice Buen, 79

Marilou Dias, 60

June Anbe, 78

Michael Gordon, 68

Carole Hartley, 60

Janet St. Clair, 75

Douglas Matsuda-Boucher, 65

Revelina Tomboc, 81

Morris Kaita, 74

Richard Kam, 88

Linda Vaikeli, 69

Rex Cole, 64

James Smith, 79

Michael Morinho, 61

Ediomede Pavian Castillo, 35

Alfred Rawlings, 84

Maria Victoria Recolizado, 51

Justin Recolizado, 11

Terri Thomas, 62

Matsuyuki Osato, 83

Felimon Quijano, 61

Luz Bernabe, 64

Joel Villegas, 55

Adela Villegas, 53

Angelica Baclig, 31

Junmark Quijano, 30

Allen John Constantino, 25

Franklin Trejos, 68

Laurie Allen, 65

Michael Mahnensmith, 80

Jeanne Eliason, 57

Leslie Smith, 80

Dale Richter, 66

Michael Misaka, 61

Lee Rogo, 76

Sharlene Rabang, 78

Lydia Coloma, 70

Paul Kasprzycki, 76

Claudette Heermance, 68