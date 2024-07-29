Popular Pā‘ia Eatery Gets Stylish Upgrade

Pā‘ia has long been a renowned foodie destination, home to popular Maui eateries like Flatbread Company and the original Pā‘ia Fish Market. However, one longstanding Pā‘ia cafe has recently seen a surge in popularity – thanks to a stylish overhaul under new ownership.

A fixture on Baldwin Avenue for over twenty years, Cafe Mambo unveiled a new look and concept in early 2024. The once-colorful eatery now features a sleek interior and revamped contemporary menu, with elevated dishes like eggs benedicts and Italian sandwiches with freshly sliced prosciutto and salami. And, judging by the packed Sunday brunches and significant social media buzz, these changes were welcome among the Maui community.

Currently open for all-day brunch and limited aperitivo hours, the fresh look and menu reflect the vitality of the young owners. 26-year-old Isabella Pickering and her longtime partner Kody Kerbox quietly acquired Cafe Mambo in 2023. For Pickering, it was the culmination of a lifelong dream.“It’s like every single step of my life has been leading up to this moment,” says Pickering. “Since I was a little girl, I’ve always wanted to do this.”

Indeed, Pickering’s passion for food and dining is deep seated. She recalls catering family parties and school events as a teen before pursuing a degree in hospitality at the International College of Management in Sydney, Australia. Now, Pickering aims to bring a bit of Australian flair to Pā‘ia.

“[The menu] is all-day brunch, very Australian-cafe focused,” Pickering says, citing luscious menu selections like lemon ricotta pancakes with berry compote and rosemary syrup. But it’s the espresso drinks that boast the most tangible Australian influence. “I actually get a lot of compliments,” says Pickering. “People from Australia have said our coffee is like what they would get in Australia. That’s like the biggest compliment.”

Apart from brunch, Cafe Mambo is open for limited aperitivo hours. On weekends, niche craft cocktails flow from Cafe Mambo’s bar. The cocktail menu is fluid, but one recent libation showcases the bar program’s creativity: the ‘Feels Like Summer’ is made with macerated cherry tomato syrup, local silver agave spirit, a touch of mezcal, manzanilla sherry and lime. “It’s a lot of stuff I learned from working in Australia,” says Pickering, who spent her college nights bartending at one of Australia’s top bars in Sydney’s CBD. Cafe Mambo will be open for daily aperitivo hours starting August 1.

Equally impressive is Cafe Mambo’s overwhelming community support. The restaurant’s ribbon cutting drew a significant crowd, and the cafe has since become a vibrant community hotspot. But Cafe Mambo was drawing community support before it even opened its doors. Pickering, who was born in New Zealand but raised on Maui, says reopening Cafe Mambo wouldn’t be possible without the help of her friends and family. “My uncle did the bar. My dad did all the shelves and the coffee machine. I painted these benches. [My friend] was down here painting the floorboards. I mean, literally everyone came to help.”

Despite staunch community support, some fans of the old Cafe Mambo have expressed disappointment that the famous crispy duck fajitas are no longer on the menu. “The duck is gone,” laughs Pickering, signaling a new era for Cafe Mambo. Pickering and Kerbox have completely rebranded the restaurant, from the interior to the menu. Now, diners are invited to discover their new favorite Cafe Mambo dish. Pickering suggests the ricotta pancakes or Italian sandwich.

Looking ahead, Pickering plans to introduce monthly dinner pop ups and possibly open for daily dinner service in the future. For now, Cafe Mambo is Pā‘ia’s latest happening brunch and cocktail spot—and well worth a stop on any Pā‘ia food tour.

30 Baldwin Avenue, Pā‘ia. Open 8 am to 2 pm daily. Aperitivo hours are 3 pm to 7 pm, Thursday to Sunday. Daily aperitivo hours beginning August 1.