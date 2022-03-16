Podcast 105: Chef Perry Bateman (Mama’s Fish House)

Diane Woodburn of Maui No Ka Oi Magazine speaks with Chef Perry Bateman of Mama’s Fish House.

In this podcast Perry talks about how a landscaping job turned into a career as a chef, a history of cooking within his family, why he’s so committed to using local ingredients, the importance of sustainability, his approach to let the ingredients shine in a dish, receiving multiple Aipono Awards over the years, what it has been like dealing with the challenges of the past two years of the pandemic, the importance of a great guest experience, his love and appreciation for founders Mama Doris and Floyd Christenson, and his advice to aspiring chefs.

