Podcast 71: Cole Hinueber (Kitoko Maui Food Truck)

Jason Evans of SilverShark Media speaks with Cole Hinueber, founder of the food truck Kitoko Maui.

In this podcast Cole talks about what it was like opening a business in July of 2020, the challenge he faced opening early on in a pandemic, how he adapted from the kitchens of 5-star resorts to the space of a food truck, the importance of sourcing local ingredients, what it’s been like to jump into the food truck industry, the challenges behind trying to open a restaurant on Maui, how the community has been supportive of Kitoko Maui since they opened, how his culinary path took him to France and then Maui, his advice for aspiring chefs, his favorite dish from Kitoko Maui, and the location + hours of the food truck.