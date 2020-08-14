Podcast 36: Jojo Vasquez

Jason Evans of SilverShark Media talks to the chef/owner of FOND Jojo Vasquez.

In this podcast Jojo talks about his early influences in cooking, his culinary background that took him from his hometown of Chicago to Atlanta and Los Angeles, the importance of knowing your self worth, what brought him to Maui, his experience working with Iron Chef Morimoto, the process he went through to open FOND, the inspiration behind the restaurant name, his advice to anyone looking to open their own restaurant, his process for creating a menu, what it was like to receive the 2020 Aipono Award for Best New Restaurant, what it was liking being named the Aipono Chef of the Year in 2017, the importance of being involved in the community, how the pandemic has affected FOND, the adaptations he has made to keep the restaurant open, and his predictions for what the restaurant industry will look like over the next year.