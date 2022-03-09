Podcast 104: Jojo Vasquez (FOND)

Diane Woodburn of Maui No Ka Oi Magazine speaks with the chef/owner of FOND Jojo Vasquez.

In this podcast Jojo talks about some of the inspiration behind FOND, his detailed approach to cooking, the intimate chef’s counter experience that’s offered at FOND, what it was like for him to win the 2017 Aipono Awards Chef of the Year, what characteristics he looks for when voting for a Chef of the Year on Maui, his recent recognition as a semifinalist in the upcoming James Beard awards, the influence of Filipino food in restaurants, his goals for the future, and updated days & hours that FOND is open.