Podcast Episode 8

Jason Evans of SilverShark Media talks sustainability in restaurants with Alexa Caskey & underwater photography with Dan Cesere.

In this podcast Alexa reacts to winning the 2020 Maui No Ka Oi Magazine Aipono Award for Most Sustainable Restaurant, discusses the inspiration to open Moku Roots, how she wanted to be a zero waste restaurant, how they creatively found ways to avoid using materials like plastic, the relationship between the restaurant and local farmers, the biggest challenge of opening Moku Roots, how the community instantly supported their vegan / vegetarian menu and zero waste model, what it’s been like the past few months during the stay at home situation, what her expectations are for restaurants in the near future, and what her favorite dish is on the menu.

Jason also speaks to Dan Cesere (20:46) about underwater photography, how he and his brothers first got into scuba diving, why they moved to Maui in 2003, making the leap from dive instructors to full time artists at local art shows, how they adapted their approach to photography early on, taking the chance on opening a gallery on Maui, his favorite dive in Maui waters, what it’s like working with a humpback whale research group here on Maui, how he and his brother film underwater video for global productions and how that has helped their approach to photography, their biggest challenge as a business, dealing with the stay at home order as an artist / art gallery on Maui, and Dan describes his favorite photo in the gallery.