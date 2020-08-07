Podcast Episode 34: Sutee Nitakorn

Jason Evans of SilverShark Media is joined by Ka’anapali Golf Courses PGA Director of Golf Sutee Nitakorn.

In this podcast Sutee talks about how he turned golf into a career, how his path took him from intern at Ka’anapali Golf Courses to the Director of Golf over the years, the role of his job (it’s not just playing golf), how he aims to make Ka’anapali Golf Courses unique, the importance of creativity in the golf industry, the early impacts of the pandemic in 2020, how golf was able to be one of the industries that opened up a little sooner, how Ka’anapali Golf Courses stays involved in the community (including the annual Keiki Tilapia Fishing Tournament), what his favorite holes are to play, and why he thinks the golf industry has exploded in popularity over the past few decades.