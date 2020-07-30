Podcast Episode 32: JoAnn Inamasu

Diane Woodburn of Maui No Ka Oi Magazine speaks with Maui County Economic Development Director JoAnn Inamasu.

In this podcast JoAnn talks about growing up on Kauai, her work for previous government administrations, what she learned from working 5 years in the private sector, what her job entails, how the county provides resources for small business development including for those who wants to start a new business, how the office helps for those who are looking for a new job, how the Kama’aina First program is supporting local businesses, what the qualifications are for the newly announced $3M recovery fund for Maui County small businesses, the success of the annual Made In Maui festival, and describes other programs the county supports for businesses and individuals.