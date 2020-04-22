Podcast Episode 3

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO PODCAST

Diane Woodburn of Maui No Ka Oi Magazine talks with dressmaker Jennifer Oberg & resort GM Michael Jokovich.

In this podcast Jennifer talks about her history as a dressmaker (atelier), her work in Hollywood for 10 years in the film and tv industry, her move to Maui in 2001, why she immediately decided to turn from making dresses to masks during the Covid-19 pandemic, how the community jumped in to help with logistics, how she’s been able to mimic N95 masks and her goal to make 10,000 of them, and how people can help with fundraising or volunteering.

Diane also speaks with Michael Jokovich of the Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort (14:40) about how he went from housekeeping manager in 1985 at the Hyatt to GM decades later, the difficult decision to close the resort during Covid-19, what the Hyatt and Andaz are doing to stay productive while closed, the expectations for visitor arrivals when travel ramps back up, how the Andaz helped with donations / food packages for colleagues, the biggest challenges during this shut down, and how the property has been kupuna in the community.