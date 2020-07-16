Podcast Episode 28: Sue Johnson

Diane Woodburn of Maui No Ka Oi Magazine talks to the Sue Johnson of Team Rubicon, a non-profit veteran response organization.

In this podcast Sue talks about what Team Rubicon does, how the organization began, how skills learned in the military help veterans contribute to disaster relief efforts after they leave the military, how Team Rubicon gives veterans a sense of community and support, how Team Rubicon has helped communities with response to Covid-19, how they teach members new skills, and what their goals are for the future.