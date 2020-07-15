Podcast Episode 27: Gregg Nelson

Diane Woodburn of Maui No Ka Oi Magazine talks to the General Manager of Napili Kai Beach Resort Gregg Nelson.

In this podcast Gregg talks about the 60 year history of the Napili Kai Beach Resort, how the original owners were able to keep all buildings in Napili no larger than 2 stories, the work of the Napili Kai Foundation within the Maui community, how Napili Kai Beach resort has helped with conservation efforts in Napili Bay, how the property has remained open throughout all of 2020, the origins of the Sea House Restaurant on property, how the rest of 2020 could look for the property, the challenges in the testing process in order lift the 14 day quarantine, and how Napili Kai Beach Resort will be prepared once tourism does begin to pick back up on Maui.