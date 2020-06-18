Podcast Episode 20

Diane Woodburn of Maui No Ka Oi Magazine is joined by GM Michael Jokovich of Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort for a follow up to their conversation in early April (Podcast Episode #3).

In this podcast Michael talks about how the decision making process for resorts has evolved since early April, how they are targeting August 1st as a new reopening date, why the mandatory 14 day arrival quarantine will determine the potential for resorts to reopen, the idea of testing visitors for Covid-19 as part of a reopening plan, how the resorts have adapted to new safety and sanitation measures for when they do open back up, the challenge for properties to open to extremely low occupancy, the affect the past 3 months have had on resorts in Hawaii, how new airline capacity restrictions will bring fewer people to Hawaii over the next year, how properties in Hawaii are studying other tourist locations that have reopened already to learn what has worked well, what the Andaz experience will be like when they do reopen, and if there are any silver linings that have surfaced during this difficult time.

