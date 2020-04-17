Podcast Episode 2

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO PODCAST

Jason Evans of SilverShark Media talks with Shay Smith (one of the owners of OceanVodka) & Michael Moore (one of the owners of Old Lahaina Luau).

In this podcast Shay talks about how Ocean Organic Vodka went from a family idea into a global business, what went into developing a quality product without experience in the industry, the challenges of getting Ocean Vodka on the shelves for people to purchase, the initial impact of Covid-19 to the business, how Ocean Vodka turned part of it’s distillery into manufacturing 25,000 bottles of hand sanitizer that has been donated to the front lines of Maui’s community, why it’s important to buy local especially in challenging times, and how to contact Ocean Vodka for their new hand sanitizer. Jason also speaks with Michael Moore from the Old Lahaina Luau (17:07) about how Old Lahaina Luau started in 1986, the early challenges of starting a business, why they moved to their current location of Moalii, their decision to keep the luau as true to Hawaiian culture as possible, getting employees to believe in the vision of luau, the community involvement over the years of Old Lahaina Luau, what steps they had to take with Covid-19 and the difficulty of temporarily closing with so many employees, and how the future may dictate changes in their business.