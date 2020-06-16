Podcast Episode 19

Diane Woodburn of Maui No Ka Oi Magazine talks to Qiana DiBari of Sale Pepe.

In this podcast Qiana talks about how she and her husband Michele opened Sale Pepe in 2014, their commitment to authenticity with slow cooked food, Michele’s background growing up in Italy, Qiana’s background growing up in Brooklyn, her time managing famed hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest, their first visit to Hawaiʻi and why they got married on Maui, the decision to open a new restaurant together on Maui, how they felt the impacts of Covid-19 from their guests in early March, what it’s been like handling the past few months, how they are adapting as the restaurant has recently reopened, how proud they are of the community for showing support during the global protests, and their hopes for the future.

Tune in on Spotify every Tuesday and Thursday for new episodes when Maui No Ka Oi Magazine and SilverShark Media bring you stories with community leaders, industry experts, and small business owners on the island of Maui.