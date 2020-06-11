Podcast Episode 18

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2Ux52MzgWsu9DvhWBgyLTu?si=9NzeF98rTTywITYimj5r3A

Jason Evans of SilverShark Media talks with Yvonne McClean, the community relations director at Habitat For Humanity on Maui.

In this podcast Yvonne explains the overall mission of Habitat Maui, how future homeowners are selected to receive housing, the importance of volunteers to the construction process, how the families of each homeowner help with their own projects, how progress has been slowed but not stopped in the past few months with Covid-19, ways they are shifting practices as new regulations and limitations have to be considered with their projects, their ReStore facility that accepts donations from the public and utilizes those materials for future projects, their work with the Kahoma project in Lahaina and with Hawaiian Homelands up in Kula, and how people can volunteer to help with current and future projects.

