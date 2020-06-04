Podcast Episode 16

In this episode, Diane Woodburn of Maui No Ka Oi Magazine talks with Daniel Chun – the director of sales, community, and public relations for Alaska Airlines.

In this podcast Daniel talks about growing up on Oahu, some of the factors that drew him to work with Alaska Airlines such as their diversity and support for local communities, how they’ve had to adapt how they stay involved with the community during the past few months, their goal to provide one million meals to families in this time of need, how Alaska Airlines has been impacted by Covid-19, how Alaska Airlines wants to reassure that passengers can be confident in their cleaning and safety protocols, how the 14 day quarantine will determine when normal flight routes will return, the importance of evolving the future of tourism in Hawaii, and what the near-future of air travel could be like.

