Podcast Episode 15

Diane Woodburn of Maui No Ka Oi Magazine talks the principal partner / operator of Taverna, Chris Kaiwi.

In this podcast Chris talks about growing up on Oahu, the decision to move out of state for a little while, coming back to Hawaii to help open Chart House Kahului, what it was like opening Pineapple Grill in 2005, his transition to Taverna with Chef Roger Stettler, the inspiration for Taverna, what it has been like for his restaurant to handle the past few months, how Taverna has donated meals to the community during this challenging time, the need to be innovative as businesses slowly begin to reopen, how his childhood influences helped to mold his approach to business, and the inspiration behind the Deborah Anne Drysdale-Kaiwi Scholarship that has been presented to UH Maui College culinary students.

Tune in on Spotify every Tuesday and Thursday for new episodes when Maui No Ka Oi Magazine and SilverShark Media bring you stories with community leaders, industry experts, and small business owners on the island of Maui.