Podcast Episode 14

With gyms and fitness centers beginning to reopen in June on Maui, Jason Evans of SilverShark Media talks with Beth Ross of Anytime Fitness Lahaina.

In this podcast Beth explains how she and her husband Kalani got the inspiration to open a fitness center in West Maui, the challenges they went through in finding a location, how word of mouth helped build their client base early on, what it was like being forced to temporarily close their business in March, how they already tried to be proactive with cleanliness & sanitation in their facility, ensuring their members would not be charged while they were shutdown, how they wrote letters to the Mayor to provide information on how they could safely reopen, the excitement of hearing that gyms may be allowed to open sooner than originally expected, how they will adapt to new regulations and standards going forward, and why community outreach has been such a large priority for them especially during these challenging times.

