Podcast Episode 12

Diane Woodburn of Maui No Ka Oi Magazine talks to the president of Maui Wine Paula Hegele and one of the co-founders of Kids Cook With Heart, Sharon Saunders.

In this podcast Paula talks about what brought her to Hawaii in 1980, her first job on Maui with Tedeschi Winery, what it was like for her to take over that business, being an entrepreneur on Maui, how the vineyard at Maui Wine has grown, what makes Maui Wine unique, the challenges of growing wine on Maui, the deep history of the location, her support for the UH Maui College innovation center, how the shutdown has affected the business during a time where they are still harvesting, and her expectations for how Maui Wine might need to adapt when they can reopen.

Diane also speaks to philanthropist Sharon Saunders (32:27) about why she and her husband get involved with non profit work, how they began Kids Cook With Heart, how well known chefs on Maui have donated their time to work with students who participate in the program, how the organization has engaged local schools on Maui, how they aim to expand across the island, and how people can get involved to support Kids Cook With Heart.