Podcast Episode 1

Diane Woodburn of Maui No Ka Oi Magazine talks with Chef Kyle Kawakami and farmer Monica Bogar.

In this podcast Kyle discusses his path from zoology into a culinary career, why he decided to launch a food truck (Maui Fresh Streatery), how he wanted his food truck to be connected to a community, his Aloha Tip Jar that helps people in need on Maui, how he’s had to adapt his business with Covid-19 impacts, how he has stayed engaged helping the community during this time, his hope for the future, and he reflects on winning the Chef of the Year award in 2019 at the Maui No Ka Oi Magazine ‘Aipono Awards. Diane also speaks with Monica Bogar of Napili Flo Farm (27:57) about her award winning locally made kimchi, how she started her microgreen farm and went chef to chef to grow her business, why she changed over to making kimchi, the health benefits of fermented products, and her advice for entrepreneurs.