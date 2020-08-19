Podcast 37: Chantal Ratte

Diane Woodburn of Maui No Ka Oi Magazine speaks with Chantal Ratte of the non-profit organization Ka Lima O Maui.

In this podcast Chantal talks about the mission of Ka Lima O Maui (providing job training and employment opportunities for adults with disabilities), the importance of a paycheck for the people they help, her path that started in 1993 as an accountant that led her to become Executive Director of the organization, how Ka Lima O Maui is building a brand new facility for the organization (and those that it helps), the unique budget setup of their non-profit, and why the groundbreaking for their new facility was such a special day.