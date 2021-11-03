Podcast 93: Julie Yoneyama (Huihui Restaurant)

Diane Woodburn of Maui No Ka Oi Magazine speaks with Julie Yoneyama, Sales & Marketing Manager of Huihui Restaurant at Ka’anapali Beach Hotel.

In this podcast Julie talks about her path that took her from Oahu to Maui, her time with Old Lahaina Luau and the Maui Visitors Bureau, helping to lead a program that helped business learn cultural values, why Huihui Restaurant was a good fit for her, the inspiration behind the restaurant design, the variety on the menu, & how people can learn more about hours and reservations.