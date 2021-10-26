Podcast 92: Gerry Ross (Maui Coffee Association)

Jason Evans of SilverShark Media speaks to Gerry Ross, president of the Maui Coffee Association.

In this podcast Gerry talks about the how the Maui Coffee Association began, it’s mission to help the coffee industry on Maui, what the process entails for coffee to go from seed to cup, the types of coffee grown on Maui, challenges coffee farmers face in growing coffee,

how he envisions the industry growing on Maui over the next decade, how Maui coffee has won awards in coffee tasting contests, how Gerry and his wife left their jobs to get into the coffee industry, his idea of the perfect cup of coffee, and his advice to aspirational coffee farmers.