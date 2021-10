Jason Evans of SilverShark Media speaks to Jamie Woodburn, co-founder and president of Maui Olive Company.

In this podcast Jamie talks about the inspiration to grow olives on Maui, the challenges Maui presents for olives, aspects of the climate on Maui that are ideal for growing olives, the process of producing olive oil at scale, what it’s like to run a family business, expectations for the future of increasing production, and where people can find olive oil from Maui Olive Company on island.