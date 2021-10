Diane Woodburn of Maui No Ka Oi Magazine speaks with Barry Rivers of the Maui Film Festival.

In this podcast Barry talks about the origin of the festival, their goals each year when selecting films, how they aim to spotlight current and future industry stars,

how the festival has had to adapt due to the pandemic, what people can expect for this year’s festival in November, and how people can find details on the 2021 film festival schedule.