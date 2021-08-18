Podcast 87: Chris Rabang (GM, The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas)

Diane Woodburn of Maui No Ka Oi Magazine speaks with Chris Rabang, GM of the Westin Nanea Ocean Villas.

In this podcast Chris talks about growing up on Maui, opening The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas in 2017, his favorite thing about Maui, what it was like having to close the property during the pandemic in 2020, being the chairperson of the 2021 Charity Walk, why this event is so important, how Maui county has led the state in money raised in past years, examples of non profit organizations who benefit from the funds raised, how non profit organizations can register to benefit from this years event, how this years Charity Walk will be done virtually, how teams and donors can learn more to participate, and how The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas will host a golf tournament as part of their fundraising efforts in September.