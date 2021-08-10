Podcast 86: Scott Lacasse (Grow Some Good)

Jason Evans of SilverShark Media speaks with Scott Lacasse, the Executive Director of Grow Some Good.

In this podcast Scott talks about the mission of Grow Some Good, how the program has expanded into different schools across the island, the importance of a dedicated and knowledgeable staff, the path Scott took to join the organization, how one school administrators request in 2020 for school gardening kits led to a massive expansion of the program, how students helped grow plants that led to food drives during the pandemic in 2020, why an innovation that came from adapting during covid will likely be a key part of Grow Some Good moving forward, how the program has had to scope up due to its impact over the past year, the challenge in fundraising over the past year and a half due to the pandemic, and the goals for Grow Some Good moving forward.