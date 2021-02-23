Podcast 70: Michael Jokovich (Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort)

Diane Woodburn of Maui No Ka Oi Magazine speaks with Michael Jokovich, GM of Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort.

In this podcast Michael talks about working with the state in order to safely reopen in November of 2020, how after being closed for an extended period of time the excitement felt like opening a new resort, the encouraging results of the vaccines that could help the travel industry rebound in 2021, how a revised approach to tourism and avoiding overcrowding was a necessary component of reopening, what it was like to reopen The Feast At Mokapu, how multiple luau operations worked together with the mayor to present plans to open safely, why cultural education is a foundation of The Feast at Mokapu, his expectations for when leisure and group tourism numbers could rebound to pre-pandemic levels, how technology implemented since reopening has helped improve the guest experience, how the Andaz continues to support the local Maui community, and his recommendation to travelers who want to plan a trip to Maui.