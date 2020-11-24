Podcast 62: Scott Doran (Maui DJ Services)

Jason Evans of SilverShark Media speaks with the founder of Maui DJ Services Scott Doran.

In this podcast Scott talks about moving from Ohio to Hawaii to pursue a job in the resort hospitality industry, leaving a corporate job after 6 years to start his own business, how he found a niche with Maui DJ Services, some of his early challenges and successes while growing the company, when he first started to recognize the impact of the pandemic on business earlier in the year, what it’s been like over the past month with weddings as Hawaii has reopened to travelers with a negative pretest, how wedding industry partners have been supportive of each other during a challenging time, & his business outlook on 2021.