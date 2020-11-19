Podcast 61: Sheldon Simeon (Tin Roof)

Jason Evans of SilverShark Media speaks with Tin Roof Chef/Owner Sheldon Simeon.

In this podcast Sheldon talks about his early culinary influences growing up in Hilo, how an internship in Florida led him to Maui, what it was like opening Star Noodle in 2010, how he ended up on Season 10 of Bravo’s Top Chef, the difference in cooking during a TV production vs a normal restaurant kitchen, what goes into developing a restaurant concept, how he and his wife opened Tin Roof in 2016, the importance of a restaurant having a relationship with the community, how he has dealt with the challenges of 2020, and the release of his new cookbook that will be out in March of 2021.