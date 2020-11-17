Podcast 60: Jon Benson (Hana Maui Resort)

Diane Woodburn of Maui No Ka Oi Magazine speaks with Hana Maui Resort GM Jon Benson.

In this podcast Jon talks about his journey with Hyatt that has lasted 34 years (and counting), working at the Hyatt Regency in Ka’anapali 20 years ago, what it was like to move back to Maui for his current job, how the Hana Maui Resort has been the largest employer in Hana, the challenge the community faces with limited health resources, the reopening on the property this Friday November 20th, their approach to the restaurant and cultural components of the property, protocols that have been put in place to keep the staff and community safe, the advantage of being a property with large amounts of open air spaces, how their mask policy is non negotiable, and how 2020 has been a reset on how we can approach tourism in the future.