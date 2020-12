Jason Evans of SilverShark Media speaks with Thomas Kafsack of Surfing Goat Diary.

In this podcast Thomas talks about what inspired him (along with his wife) to open the farm in 1998, the challenges they faced in growing the business, what makes their goat cheese unique, how they’ve handled the challenge of running a business in 2020, how the community has supported them along the way, and their hopes for the future of the farm.