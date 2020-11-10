Podcast 58: Campbell Farrell (Love The Sea)

Jason Evans of SilverShark Media speaks with Campbell Farrell of the non-profit organization Love The Sea.

In this podcast Campbell talks about the goals of Love The Sea, the planning involved in their Hard To Reach Beach Cleanups, the challenges of working on inaccessible coastlines, how recent Love The Sea team member Brit Daniels hiked 170 miles around the island of Maui to raise awareness for our plastic pollution problem, how 2020 has affected the organization from an operations perspective, how people can support Love The Sea, and their goal to remove a hundred thousand pounds of marine debris in 2021 (and a million pounds in coordination with another organization).