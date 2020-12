Diane Woodburn of Maui No Ka Oi Magazine speaks with Hana Ranch manager Duane Lammers.

In this podcast Duane talks about the history of the ranch, what brought him from South Dakota to Hana, the importance of have product diversity in agriculture, why Hana Ranch partnered with UH Maui College for an ulu (breadfruit) program, and his goal to keep the ranch thriving long into the future.