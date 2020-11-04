Podcast 56: Nikki Boskoff (Star Noodle)

Diane Woodburn of Maui No Ka Oi Magazine speaks with Nikki Boskoff, GM of Star Noodle.

In this podcast Nikki talks about the inspiration behind opening Star Noodle ten years ago, bringing Chef Abby Ferrer onto the team,

the importance of community events like the annual Empty Bowl fundraiser, how Star Noodle is reopening November 7th in the location previously occupied by Aloha Mixed Plate, an update on Aloha Mixed Plate / Leoda’s / Old Lahaina Luau, how Star Noodle will actually increase their capacity at their new location even under 50% dining rules, the increased sanitation processes they have implemented, and their hopes for the near future with Star Noodle.