Podcast 55: Tetsuji Yamazaki (GM, Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa)

Diane Woodburn of Maui No Ka Oi Magazine speaks with Tetsuji Yamazaki, GM of the Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa.

In this podcast Tets talks about the steps the property has taken to reopen on November 1st, how the rest of Ka’anapali will be reopening over the next month, the safety protocols that will be in place at the Sheraton, how a negative pre-test is required to stay on property and move around, how properties across Ka’anapali used the time they were closed to do renovations, the importance of recognizing culture and history for the Sheraton, ways the property tries to lessen environmental impacts from tourism, and his advice to travelers who are planning a trip to Maui.