Podcast 54: Lia Krieg (Maui On Stage)

Jason Evans of SilverShark Media speaks with Lia Krieg, a regular performer with Maui On Stage.

In this podcast Lia how she got into acting, her favorite roles in the past with Maui On Stage, how community theater productions driven by volunteers, the history of Iao Theater, how the pandemic impacted the theater in 2020, what it has been like with no theater outlet to perform since March, the one role she’d like to play one day, and how people can learn more about a special fundraiser being held by Maui On Stage this Saturday October 31st.