Podcast 45: Peter Merriman (Merriman’s / Monkeypod Kitchen)

Jason Evans of SilverShark Media speaks with Chef/Restaurateur Peter Merriman.

In this podcast Peter talks about how the past 5 months have been for the restaurant industry, what has (and has not) worked in terms of financial support from government programs, the challenge with some of the restrictions that have been put in place for restaurants that reopen, the benefits of having an outdoor or open air location, the decision that went into reopening Merriman’s Kapalua, where he thinks government guidance for restaurants could be improved, the concept of resort bubbles, what will go into the decision to eventually reopen Monkeypod Kitchen, and his outlook on the industry for the next 6-12 months.