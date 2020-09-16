Podcast 43: MiJin Kang Toride (Lineage)

Jason Evans of SilverShark Media speaks with MiJin Kang Toride of Lineage.

In this podcast MiJin talks about her early culinary influences in Guam and South Korea, how she went to college to be an accountant but then changed career paths, her first jobs in the culinary industry, joining Lineage in August 2019, what it’s like transitioning into leading a well known restaurant, how the pandemic affected Lineage early on, adaptations the restaurant made to reopen, her advice to aspiring chefs, the importance of learning the economics of food costs if you want to run a restaurant, and her favorite item on the Lineage menu.