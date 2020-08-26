Podcast 39: Jenny Miller – Maui Humane Society

Jason Evans of SilverShark Media speaks with Jenny Miller of the Maui Humane Society.

In this podcast Jenny talks about the history of the organization, different scenarios of animal rescue, matching sheltered animals with new families, the challenges of being an animal shelter on an island, how the pandemic impacted their operations, how they began donating over 2,000 pounds of pet food to local families, how one employee extended her generosity to the community during a difficult time, how the humane society prepares for emergencies such as hurricanes, the challenges with fundraising in 2020, their Clear the Shelters event that’s going on August 23rd – 29th, the popular beach buddies program that they hope to resume at a later date, and why it’s important to “adopt don’t shop.”