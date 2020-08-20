Podcast 37: Scott Raines and Melissa Arnold

https://open.spotify.com/episode/47cX2YKH27WDT07M69Mgdd?si=3-8qmYgRTPW2GsGGpo1k0g

Jason Evans of SilverShark Media speaks with Scott Raines and Melissa Arnold, the co-founders of Westside Bagel.

In this podcast Scott and Melissa talk about what brought them to Maui from the east coast, how they work well together as a team, what inspired them to start making bagels in their own kitchen, how they first started to see business potential, how they began making bagels to sell on weekends, the decision for them both to leave their full time jobs to open a bagel shop in Lahaina, some of their early challenges after opening Westside Bagel, what advice they would give to people who are in a relationship that want to open a business together, when they first started to realize the impact Covid-19 would have, how they’ve adapted since reopening in May to stay open, and their favorite item on the menu to have.