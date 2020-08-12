Podcast 35: Marc Bromley

Diane Woodburn of Maui No Ka Oi Magazine talks to Marc Bromley – the General Manager of the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea.

In this podcast Marc talks about his career that took him in part through Washington DC and Costa Rica, how he wanted to create his own path separate of his father who worked in the same industry, how crises management requires good relationships (and how that has been crucial during Covid-19), the expectations of lower occupancy immediately after the property eventually does reopen, how the health standards at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea go above government standards, the use of room filtration similar to an aircraft that will give guests peace of mind while staying in their room, how he’s learned from other tourism destinations around the world who are in different phases of recovery, the importance of flexibility for a reopening date as the quarantine rules continue, how the layout of the property is beneficial in providing guests with access to outdoor experiences and dining, how the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea is working with private labs on the mainland to help guests get proper testing within the 3 day exemption period that could begin in early September, and what silver linings he has found during the past 5 months.