Podcast 107: Clifford Nae’ole (Celebration of the Arts, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua)

Diane Woodburn of Maui No Ka Oi Magazine speaks to Clifford Nae’ole, Hawaiian Cultural Advisor at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua about the upcoming Celebration of the Arts.

In this podcast Clifford talks about the upcoming 30th annual Celebration of the Arts festival on April 15th & 16th, how this event allows an opportunity for artists and practitioners to share elements of Hawaiian culture, the addition of a fashion show to the event this year, the importance of the opening E Ala E ceremony, the various artist workshops that guests can visit, the Mauka to Makai theme this year which includes a chance to see Maui’s long distance voyaging canoe the Mo’okiha O Pi’ilani, the tree planting event at Pu’u Kukui, the luau & falsetto events on Saturday evening (April 16th), how people can get tickets for the luau, and what it has been like to have an in-person Celebration of the Arts for the first time since 2019.