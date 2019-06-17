Kumu Farms’ Papaya Fruit Crisp Recipe
Courtesy of Emanuela “Manu” Vinciguerra
Serves: 6 | Prep time: 30 minutes, plus about 1 hour of baking
Ingredients:
- 4 c. papaya, chopped
- ¾ c. flour
- ¾ c. sugar
- ½ tsp. salt
- ½ c. cold butter
Procedure:
Fill a casserole dish or individual ramekins with 4 c. chopped papaya. In a bowl, combine flour, sugar and salt. Cut butter into bits and add to flour mixture, working it with your fingers or a fork until the streusel is crumbly.
Sprinkle the flour-butter streusel evenly over the top of the fruit. Bake at 375 degrees for a little less than an hour. Check periodically to make sure the crisp is bubbling and golden. Serve straight from the oven with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or frozen yogurt.
Note: If you like, substitute chopped banana, mango, strawberries, or blueberries for some of the papaya, keeping the ratio of fruit to streusel the same.