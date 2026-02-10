

A Whale of a Time

Whale Trust marks two milestones

with its 20th annual Whale Tales event in West Maui

Held during peak whale season, Whale Tales 2026 brings together scientists, cultural leaders, and the community to explore marine conservation through research, storytelling and hands-on experiences – both in person and online.

story by Ariella Nardizzi

photographs by Flip Nicklin

As humpback whales migrate through the warm waters of Maui Nui this winter, Whale Trust will mark two milestones with Whale Tales 2026: the nonprofit’s 25th anniversary and the 20th annual edition of its signature conservation gathering. The five-day event runs Feb. 19-23 at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, bringing together scientists, cultural leaders, artists and the public for a series of presentations, panels, and community programs.

Founded in 2001, Whale Trust focuses on marine research, conservation and education across the Pacific. Whale Tales reflects that mission by pairing scientific research with storytelling and visual media, creating opportunities for both residents and visitors to engage with ocean issues during Maui’s peak whale season.

Science, storytelling, and community access

Whale Tales programming runs Friday through Sunday from 1-5 p.m., alongside the Community Art Expo and Mauka to Makai Science Center, which are open daily from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The science center features interactive exhibits and more than a dozen local nonprofit organizations, while the art expo highlights work by Maui-based artists and creatives connected to ocean and ʻāina themes.

“Whale Tales is where science meets storytelling,” said Whale Trust Co-founder and Executive Director Dr. Megan Jones Gray. “It’s about helping people form deeper connections to whales and the ocean through shared learning and experience.”

Featured panels and presentations

A signature highlight of the weekend is Listening to the Ocean: An Evening of Conversation with Ocean Elders, scheduled for Friday, Feb. 20. Doors open at 5 p.m., with the program beginning at 6 p.m. The ticketed event brings together Dr. Sylvia Earle, Nainoa Thompson, Jean-Michel Cousteau, Sven Lindblad, and Lavinia Currier for a discussion focused on leadership, ocean wisdom, and pathways toward a more sustainable future. Tickets are $60, and advance registration is required.

Clockwise: Dr. Sylvia Earle, Nainoa Thompson, Jean-Michel Cousteau, Lavinia Currier and Sven Lindblad

Saturday’s featured session, Gray Whales in Crisis? Live from the Calving Lagoons of Baja, Mexico, runs from 1:10-3 p.m. Moderated by Whale Trust co-founder Dr. Jim Darling, the program includes presentations by researchers Dr. Steven Swartz, Dr. Jorge Urbán, and Dr. Sue Moore, with live insights from gray whale breeding grounds in Mexico.

On Sunday, marine biologist Dr. Denise Herzing will present Two Decades in the Wild: Dolphin at 1:35 p.m., exploring dolphin intelligence, communication, and the intersection of marine science and artificial intelligence. Herzing, research director of the Wild Dolphin Project and a 2025 honoree on TIME Magazine’s list of the Most Influential People in AI, will host a book signing following her talk.

The weekend concludes Sunday evening with a free community screening of Ocean with David Attenborough. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, but registration is required due to limited seating.

Whale Trust Co-founder Jim Darling researching whale song of the coast of Maui.

Beyond the stage

Throughout the event, Whale Trust will offer benefit whale watches led by researchers and featured presenters, giving participants an opportunity to observe humpback whales in Maui Nui waters while supporting conservation efforts. Proceeds benefit the Whale Tales Beneficiary Fund, which has contributed more than $1.25 million to whale research and education since the event’s inception.

Whale Tales also extends into the community through Keiki Day, which brings STEAM workshops to West Maui schools during event week. Additional experiential programming includes a guided snorkel at Olowalu’s Mission Blue Hope Spot with Dr. Sylvia Earle on Sunday, Feb. 22.

Volunteer opportunities are available for community members interested in supporting the event and engaging directly with visiting scientists, artists, and educators.

Whale Trust researcher filming humpback whale behavior.

Registration and access

Whale Tales is open to both in-person and virtual audiences. Registration options include a suggested-donation, three-day pass that covers all presentations, access to the Mauka to Makai Science Center and Community Art Expo, and 30-day on-demand streaming following the event. Sliding-scale and free registration options are available to ensure broad community access. Special events, including the Friday evening Ocean Elders panel and benefit whale watches, require separate registration.

Details, schedules, volunteer information, and registration links are available at whaletales.org.



Key Questions Answered

What is Whale Tales 2026?

Whale Tales is Whale Trust’s annual conservation event, combining marine science, storytelling, art, and community education during Maui’s peak whale season.

When and where does it take place?

The event runs Feb. 19-23, 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, with presentations Friday through Sunday.

Who can attend?

Whale Tales is open to the public, with in-person and virtual attendance options and sliding-scale registration.

Are there free events?

Yes. The Community Art Expo, Mauka to Makai Science Center, and Sunday’s Ocean with David Attenborough screening are free with registration.

How does the event support conservation?

Proceeds from registrations and benefit whale watches support whale research and education through the Whale Tales Beneficiary Fund.