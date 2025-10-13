ʻUlu: Breadfruit and the gift of Kū

Rooted in legend and resilience, the ʻulu tree continues to nourish body and spirit.

by Savannah Dagupion

Photograph by Daniel Sullivan

Across Maui’s fertile lowlands, where the salty ocean air blows and the sun warms the land in rich golden light, ʻulu (breadfruit) trees rise tall with broad canopies of large leaves that spread outward like open hands. Among the branches hang heavy, bright green globes – their skin is patterned with bumps and firm to the touch, while the flesh inside is smooth, promising nourishment, abundance and resilience.

This canoe crop was carried across the Pacific by early Polynesian voyagers and took root in Hawaiʻi as a vital source of food and resources for centuries. As with many plants, ancient Hawaiians used every part of the ʻulu tree: trunks and limbs provided wood for building, the inner bark was beaten into kapa (cloth) or twisted into rope, and the sticky sap served for caulking and glue. The leaves acted as natural platters, protective wraps or even gentle sandpaper, while different parts of the tree were also prized for traditional medicine.

With every part carrying purpose, the most well-known legend behind the ʻulu endures. The moʻolelo (story) tells of the god Kū, who often walked among humans as a mortal. He fell in love with a human woman and lived alongside her in her village, tending the land and raising a family.

One day, an extreme drought and famine struck, leaving the village hungry. His family, unaware of his godly status, did not know that Kū used his powers to sacrifice himself, sinking into the earth so his loved ones would not starve. His wife wept where he disappeared, her tears watering the soil. From that spot emerged a small shoot that grew into the first ʻulu tree. Its branches were heavy with fruit – enough to feed the village. Kū visited his wife in her dreams, showing her how to prepare the fruit. She shared the fruit and knowledge, and the village thrived once again.

Today, ʻulu remains a symbol of nourishment and prosperity. Community organizations and farmers see it as a key to food security, as the tree can withstand drought, yield abundantly and grow across a wide range of climates and elevations.

The fruit itself is low in fat, gluten free and an excellent source of fiber, protein and essential vitamins and minerals. Its starch recalls the comfort of bread or potato, slipping into puddings or desserts with grace or taking center stage in stews, salads, poke and burgers.

Beneath the canopy of an ʻulu tree, beauty and necessity coexist while story and meal intertwine. Its branches carry the weight of history and the promise of tomorrow. Rooted in sense of place, it feeds the body and the spirit alike.

Alamy



Beneath the leafy canopy of the ʻulu (breadfruit) tree, centuries of Hawaiian tradition and sustenance come to life. Revered for its abundant fruit and many uses, the ʻulu symbolizes sacrifice and renewal. This resilient tree remains a symbol of food security across Maui and beyond.