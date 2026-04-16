Slice of Paradise

From neighborhood pizzerias to wood-fired trucks and farm-fresh flatbreads, Maui’s pizza scene is as varied as the island itself.

by Lisa Schell & Maui Nō Ka ʻOi Staff

Pizza shows up everywhere on Maui – from neighborhood pizzerias in Kīhei and Lāhainā to wood-fired ovens in Makawao and farm kitchens Upcountry. Here are 11 spots across the island serving everything from classic pies to inventive flatbreads, plus 14 more local favorites worth seeking out.

Pizza Paradiso

Late-night hunger meets big, thin-crust slices at Pizza Paradiso, a lively West Side spot just north of Kāʻanapali next to Times Supermarket. Open until 1:30 a.m., it’s one of the few reliable places to grab a hot slice after dark. If a whole pie is too much, several topping combinations are available by the slice.

Beyond pizza, the Mediterranean-leaning menu turns out gyros, chicken shawarma pita sandwiches and kebabs. The pies feature a thin, crispy crust that comes close to a New York-style slice. Diners can catch a game on TV or jump into nightly karaoke. 3350 Lower Honoapiʻilani Hwy #208, Honokōwai, (808) 667-2929

Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina

The scent of blistering dough and bubbling cheese fills the air at Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina in Lāhainā, where Maui’s only certified pizzaiolo Michele Di Bari crafts traditional Italian pies built on carefully sourced ingredients and a multi-day dough process. Di Bari studied and received his pizzaiolo certification at the Scuola Italiana Pizzaioli in Italy, and the dough here ferments for three to four days, producing a crust that’s light, airy and easy to digest. Many ingredients arrive directly from Italy, including cheeses and cured meats flown in weekly.

After the 2023 Lahaina wildfire destroyed their original restaurant, Di Bari and his wife, Qiana, rebuilt in the same community. Popular pies include the spicy soppressata Calabrese and a mortadella pizza topped with pistachio and burrata. 157 Kupuohi St, Lāhainā, (808) 667-7667

photograph by Ryan Siphers

A pie slides into the oven at Point Break Pizza & Panini, known for award-winning pizzas and harbor views.

Point Break Pizza & Panini

Just steps from Māʻalaea Harbor, Point Break Pizza & Panini serves hot pies and hearty sandwiches with a front-row view of boats coming and going. The menu leans into pizza shop favorites – thin-crust pies, stacked panini and fresh salads – all served in a laid-back harbor setting. Generously topped pizzas make easy sharing after a morning on the water.

In 2025, Point Break earned the Maui Nō Ka ʻOi ʻAipono Award Gold for Best Pizza. Outdoor seating catches the harbor breeze while diners watch snorkel boats and fishing charters head out to sea. 300 Māʻalaea Rd #1H-J, Māʻalaea, (808) 868-0014

photograph by Chris Amundson

Da Grateful Dough turns out wood-fired pies with crisp, lightly charred crusts.

Da Grateful Dough

Parked along Haleakalā Highway, the Da Grateful Dough food truck turns out wood-fired pies with bold toppings and smoky flavor. Owner and chef Benoit Sternberg has built a steady crowd with hand-tossed pies baked in a hot oven that produces a crisp crust with just the right char.

The menu ventures beyond the expected with creations like venison-topped pizza that nod to Maui’s hunting culture and pies such as the Upcountry Veggie, layered with San Marzano tomatoes, Parmesan Reggiano, Lupara’s buffalo mozzarella and local vegetables. In addition to pizza, the food truck also serves barbecue and smoked meats. 553 Haleakalā Hwy, Kahului, (808) 772-2697

photograph by Emma Wheatley

Pizza Madness is known for thick pies loaded with toppings.

Pizza Madness

A South Maui staple, this beach-town hangout has been serving up pizza for over 21 years – earning a loyal following of locals and visitors. Known for its thick, doughy crust and generously loaded pies, it’s the kind of place where everyone finds their go-to order and keeps coming back for it.

A 2025 ʻAipono Award Silver (tie) winner for Best Pizza, the menu goes beyond classic slices with build-your-own creations alongside wings, sandwiches and salads. With sports on TV, daily happy hour, draft beers and a full bar, plus a friendly come-as-you-are environment, it’s the perfect spot to kick back after the beach. 1455 S Kīhei Rd #103, Kīhei (808) 270-9888

Outrigger Pizza Company

Since 2012, this South Maui food truck has been turning out wood-fired pizzas just off South Kīhei Road. Often described as one of Hawaiʻi’s first mobile wood-fired pizzerias, Outrigger Pizza Company draws a steady crowd with thin crust pies that cook quickly in its hot oven.

Toppings lean local, with combinations like lilikoʻi pork and Maui onion layered over house sauces and melted cheese. Personal-sized pizzas are hearty enough for one person and often leave a slice or two for later – an easy lunch or casual dinner after a day at the beach. 1819 S Kīhei Rd, Kīhei, (808) 793-5565

Manoli’s Pizza Company

At Manoli’s Pizza Company, pizzas slide from the oven as the Wailea crowd settles in for a relaxed night of food and drinks. Named for owner Aaron Placourakis’s father, the restaurant carries his family’s Greek heritage.

The menu centers on hand-tossed pizzas made with house dough and fresh ingredients, with options ranging from classic pepperoni to creative combinations like the Hawaiian Honey, topped with smoked kalua pork, caramelized pineapple and Maui onion. Other favorites include the Raging Bull, piled with Italian sausage, pepperoni and bacon. With a lively bar, daily happy hour and a late-night menu, Manoli’s has become a casual gathering spot for visitors and Wailea residents alike. 100 Wailea Ike Dr, Wailea, (808) 874-7499



photograph by Jim Grannan

Ocean Organic Farm & Distillery serves farm-driven flatbreads topped with inventive ingredients.

Ocean Organic Farm & Distillery

Perched on the slopes of Haleakalā in Kula, Ocean Organic Farm & Distillery pairs sweeping island views with open-air dining surrounded by the fields that supply ingredients for its organic spirits. The kitchen’s menu includes several “farmbreads” – 10-inch flatbread pizzas topped with inventive combinations such as barbecue pork burnt ends, macadamia pesto and kimchi.

A standout is the Wild Mushroom Farmbread, layered with caramelized Kula onions, roasted garlic, creamy white sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan finished with truffle oil. Gluten-free cauliflower crusts and vegan cheeses are available, and sunset reservations are especially popular. 4051 ‘Ōmaʻopio Rd, Kula, (808) 877-0009

Marlow

At Marlow, naturally fermented sourdough pizzas anchor the menu in a stylish Upcountry dining room in the Kulamalu Town Center. Chef-owners Jeff and Kaili Scheer built the restaurant from a pandemic-era ritual of baking sourdough pies at home, and that hands-on approach still defines the kitchen today.

The crust develops a gentle tang from its long fermentation and arrives thin, chewy and lightly blistered. Pizzas are lightly sauced and topped with seasonal ingredients that highlight Upcountry farms. White pies are a specialty, including the Funghi, topped with local mushrooms, mozzarella, garlic confit and Parmigiano. 30 Kūpaoa St, Makawao, restaurantmarlow.com

Maui Pizza Truck

Blistered sourdough crusts emerge from a wood-fired oven at this Upcountry food truck, earning a steady crowd among pizza lovers across the island. Owners Ty and Claire Lamar pair a baker’s background with fresh island ingredients to craft thin, flavorful pies topped with everything from classic pepperoni to inventive local combinations.

Each order comes as an 11-inch pie that reheats well the next day, and shaded seating in the food truck courtyard makes it easy to linger over lunch. 24 Kiopaʻa St, Makawao, (808) 276-6529

Flatbread Company

Flatbread Company has been a Pāʻia staple since 2006, drawing surfers, travelers and locals after a day along the North Shore or the Road to Hāna. Inside the restaurant’s clay hearth oven, pizzas bake over a live fire on dough made from organic wheat and topped with ingredients sourced from Maui farms. The restaurant was a 2025 ʻAipono Award Silver (tie) for Best Pizza.

The menu features inventive flatbreads such as the Pāʻia Bay ʻOhana, layered with caramelized organic onions, mushrooms and premium mozzarella, alongside vegetarian options and gluten-free crusts that highlight the island’s seasonal produce. 89 Hāna Hwy, Pāʻia, (808) 579-8989